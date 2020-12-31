75% of Canadians approve of government’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

Canada is one of the countries with the highest approval of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

According to the yearly WIN World Survey (WWS), which in Canada is administered by Leger Marketing, 75% of Canadians feel the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been either “pretty good” or that they’ve done “very well,” while 22% feel that the feds handled the pandemic “rather badly” or “very badly.” The survey by WIN, which stands for the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research and Opinion Polling, compiled the results of 26,000 respondents in 32 different countries around the world from Oct. 21 to Dec. 15, 2020. When compared to the global average of 52% approval of the government’s handling of the pandemic, Canadians rated their government significantly higher, while other countries like Poland, Spain and Lebanon performed significantly worse.

See the chart below for the results by country, and for more on the WIN World Survey (WWS), please visit the Leger Marketing website.

