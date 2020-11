An additional $50-million investment in economic recovery and tweaks on property taxes and STM fares were announced today.

After a bit of a rocky start, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante held a press conference this morning to present the city’s 2021 budget. In an effort to relieve some financial pressure on Montrealers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the budget includes a freeze on residential and commercial property taxes and a reduction in the cost of OPUS cards as well as an additional $50-million investment in the city’s economic recovery.

#Budget2021: our businesses need our support. The @MTL_City will offer tax relief to merchants for the 3rd consecutive year. This 5% reduction in 2021 is in addition to the city's efforts to support them in recent months. (3/6) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 12, 2020

#Budget2021 : In addition to meeting the needs of Montrealers, we're investing in a green and inclusive relaunch by investing an additional $50 million for 2021 in the next phase of our economic recovery plan. (5/6) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 12, 2020

