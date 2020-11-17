Majority of Canadians would take the Pfizer vaccine when it becomes available

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, November 17, 56% of Canadians say they would take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Spring 2021 if it was ready in April. Just one in five Canadians (22%) said they would not be interested in taking the vaccine under the same timeframe. Conversely, a lower percent of Americans, 41%, said they would be interested in taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Spring 2021.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from November 13 to 15, 2020, with 1,522 Canadians and 1,003 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

