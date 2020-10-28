mayor Valérie Plante chinese community rise hate crimes Montreal Chinatown
Valérie Plante addresses rise in hate crimes in Montreal’s Chinatown

by Lorraine Carpenter

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has spoken out about the vandalism and break-ins in Chinatown affecting the city’s Chinese community. According to a report by Global News, the instances are being investigated hate crimes. As Mayor Plante confirms below, police presence in the area will be increased.

“The acts of vandalism against businesses in Chinatown are absolutely unacceptable and go against our values. An investigation is underway and police presence will be increased. I am wholeheartedly with the Chinese community of Montreal and the merchants. Together we will continue to fight racism and discrimination and support our local businesses.”

