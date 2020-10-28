Valérie Plante addresses rise in hate crimes in Montreal’s Chinatown

“Together we will continue to fight racism and discrimination and support our local businesses.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has spoken out about the vandalism and break-ins in Chinatown affecting the city’s Chinese community. According to a report by Global News, the instances are being investigated hate crimes. As Mayor Plante confirms below, police presence in the area will be increased.

“The acts of vandalism against businesses in Chinatown are absolutely unacceptable and go against our values. An investigation is underway and police presence will be increased. I am wholeheartedly with the Chinese community of Montreal and the merchants. Together we will continue to fight racism and discrimination and support our local businesses.”

Je suis de tout cœur avec la communauté chinoise de Montréal et les commerçant·es. À vos côtés, nous continuerons à combattre le racisme, les discriminations et à soutenir les commerces locaux dans ce quartier cher aux Montréalais·es. (2/2) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 27, 2020 Valérie Plante has addressed the recent hate crimes in Chinatown in Montreal

