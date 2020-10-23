Sacha Baron Cohen takes a dig at Justin Trudeau two minutes into Borat 2

Two and a half minutes into the new Borat movie by Sacha Baron Cohen, an infamous photo of Justin Trudeau appears to illustrate a point about the political landscape since the first Borat film was released in 2006:

“While I was in gulag, US and A was ruined by an evil man who stood against all American values. His name: Barack Obama. This led to other Africans becoming political leaders.”

Then the following photo appears, with the tag “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”

The Justin Trudeau photo used in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm by Sacha Baron Cohen

Not surprisingly, this is the last we hear of Canada in Borat 2, which focuses on skewering the Trump administration. ■

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

