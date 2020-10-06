A virtual Halloween is likely in order.

Over half of Canadians think Halloween should be cancelled this year

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, October 6, 52% of Canadians think governments should step in and cancel Halloween this year. Conversely, fewer Americans, 43%, believe Halloween should be cancelled.

Halloween and Thanksgiving, U.S. Election and COVID-19 👇https://t.co/aJecMr4rjF — Leger (@leger360) October 6, 2020 52% of Canadians and 43% of Americans think that governments should step in and cancel Halloween this year

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 2 to 4, 2020, with 1,523 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

