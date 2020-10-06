halloween canadians americans canada covid-19
Over half of Canadians think Halloween should be cancelled this year

A virtual Halloween is likely in order.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, October 6, 52% of Canadians think governments should step in and cancel Halloween this year. Conversely, fewer Americans, 43%, believe Halloween should be cancelled.

52% of Canadians and 43% of Americans think that governments should step in and cancel Halloween this year

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 2 to 4, 2020, with 1,523 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

