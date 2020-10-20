Montreal restaurants are removing lobster from menus to support Mi’kmaq

Garde Manger, cofounded by chef Chuck Hughes, confirmed today that they are among the Montreal restaurants joining a boycott of commercially caught lobster by removing lobster buns from their takeout menu. This comes in light of the violent dispute between commercial lobster fishermen and the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia. Following rising tensions and violence against Mi’kmaq property last week, a lobster pound was burned to the ground in a “suspicious fire” (ie. arson) in Nova Scotia on Saturday. The right of the Indigenous to earn a “moderate livelihood” from fishing is a treaty right that goes back to 1752.

According to a woman who has reported on her efforts to convince Montreal restaurants to join the boycott of commercially caught lobster, all five restaurants in the Joe Beef network are “boycotting all seafood and fish from settler Nova Scotia fisheries” as well — and one of their most famous dishes is lobster spaghetti. Joe Beef has not yet responded to our request for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated. ■

