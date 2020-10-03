Montreal music venue & restaurant l’Escalier is closing

Last night TVA reported that the beloved downtown Montreal music venue and vegetarian restaurant l’Escalier is closing permanently after being shut down for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lease was due to expire in the spring, along with all the leases for other businesses in the building, at 552 Ste-Catherine E., which may be demolished to make way for a condo project.
In response to sad reactions to the news on social media, l’Escalier owner Frédéric Guntzberger said, “I am moved and a little disgusted to have to stop.”
Local musician Josh Fuhrman said, “This is very sad. L’Escalier was one of a kind. They booked three live acts every day of the week for years and years. There was a sort of magic to the place — I’ve played there many times and every time became a real party. A guaranteed packed dancefloor. Another priceless venue gone.”
