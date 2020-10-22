LGBTQ film festival image+nation presents its first Halloween horror edition

Montreal’s image+nation, Canada’s first LGBTQ film festival, is presenting a four-day Halloween horror fest for the first time, all the while preparing for the 33rd annual edition of their usual festival in November.

“No Halloween parties this year? image+nation Horreur: “because sometimes it’s scary being queer” is here to help you celebrate this hallowed queer holiday with your friends and foes with films that will chill you to the bone and get your heart racing! image+nation is thrilled to offer you a great way to share some frights and costumes and make this COVID Halloween a memorable one.” —image+nation festival director Charlie Boudreau

The event is happening (online of course) from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 and will include the feature films Hellbent, What Keeps You Alive and Un couteau dans le coeur (Knife + Heart) as well as a program of “spine-chilling” shorts. Note that a $10 discount on the all-access pass ($20 instead of $30) is available TODAY. Tickets for individual screenings are also available.

Bande-annonce officielle d’I+N HORREUR: Because Sometimes It’s Scary Being Queer, qui se tiendra du 29 octobre au 1er novembre 2020: four days of guaranteed scares and thrills. 10+ LGBTQ films / Du thriller psychologique au film d’horreur gore et sanglant. https://t.co/Qli9VAuFtm pic.twitter.com/h7Bjms4FOb — image+nationMTL (@imagenationmtl) October 16, 2020 image+nation Halloween horror edition

For the complete image+nation Halloween horror edition program and to buy passes or tickets, please visit the festival’s website.

