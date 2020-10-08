presidential election joe biden donald trump kanye west
News

If the U.S. presidential election was held today, here’s who’d win

by CultMTL

Not looking good for Kanye.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing, released October 6, 43% of decided American voters who are registered to vote and intend to vote in the next U.S. presidential election would vote for Donald Trump and 53% would vote for Joe Biden; 1% would vote for Kanye West.

43% of decided American voters who are registered to vote and intend to vote in the next U.S. presidential election would vote for Donald Trump, 53% would vote for Joe Biden and 1% would vote for Kanye West

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 2 to 4, 2020, with 1,523 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.