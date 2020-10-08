If the U.S. presidential election was held today, here’s who’d win

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing, released October 6, 43% of decided American voters who are registered to vote and intend to vote in the next U.S. presidential election would vote for Donald Trump and 53% would vote for Joe Biden; 1% would vote for Kanye West.

👉 https://t.co/1cvvaVj1Jd pic.twitter.com/9387u87BaC — Leger (@leger360) October 6, 2020 43% of decided American voters who are registered to vote and intend to vote in the next U.S. presidential election would vote for Donald Trump, 53% would vote for Joe Biden and 1% would vote for Kanye West

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 2 to 4, 2020, with 1,523 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.