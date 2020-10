The beloved Montreal restaurant and taco truck are victims of the pandemic economy.

Grumman 78 is closing its doors, hanging up its tires

Montreal Mexican-inspired restaurant Grumman 78 — which began life as a taco truck, fueling the comeback of food trucks in the city — has announced that it will be closing its doors in St-Henri after hosting a garage sale this weekend. Read the full statement below:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=785530121994010 Grumman 78 is closing its doors, hanging up its tires

