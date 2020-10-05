Arcade Fire Mavis Staples I Give You Power
Arcade Fire share “I Give You Power” video with Mavis Staples to encourage voting

by CultMTL

“I give you power, I can take it away.”

Arcade Fire has released a video from the recording of “I Give You Power” — their collaboration with legendary singer and Civil Rights champion Mavis Staples, released on the day of Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017 — to encourage Americans to vote on Nov. 3. They noted that today is the voter registration deadline in many states, and that removing Trump from power will require voting “in overwhelming numbers.”

The recording of “I Give You Power” by Arcade Fire and Mavis Staples

To register to vote in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, please visit vote.org.

