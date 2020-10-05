“I give you power, I can take it away.”

Arcade Fire share “I Give You Power” video with Mavis Staples to encourage voting

Arcade Fire has released a video from the recording of “I Give You Power” — their collaboration with legendary singer and Civil Rights champion Mavis Staples, released on the day of Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017 — to encourage Americans to vote on Nov. 3. They noted that today is the voter registration deadline in many states, and that removing Trump from power will require voting “in overwhelming numbers.”

To register to vote in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3, please visit vote.org.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit our Music section.