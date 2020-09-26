What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave and Criterion this week

Brendan Gleeson as Trump, new shows, beloved series in their last seasons, an ill-timed pandemic drama and more

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

September was a big month for Netflix original films, so we’ll forgive them for taking a week off the major productions. It’s not an uninteresting week in spite of this, however, with a documentary about the assassination of German politician Detlew Rohwedder (A Perfect Crime), a new special from comedian and The Circle host Michelle Buteau (Welcome to Buteaupia), Korean series The School Nurse Flies, the Malaysian hostage rom-com (!) All Because of You, the German mini-series Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood, election doc Whose Vote Counts, Explained and a new comedy series set in the world of sneakers (Sneakerheads) starring Black-ish’s Allen Maldonaldo, all premiering this week.

Boogie Nights (new on Netflix)

The bulk of the new streaming options, however, comes in the form of licensed titles. The latest (and, in both cases, final) seasons of The Good Place and Modern Family are both hitting the service this week alongside Dear John, Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The big drop day, as it is every month, is the first of the month, which falls on a Thursday this week, making it one of the densest in terms of sheer number of releases. On the first, you can also stream Beirut, Boogie Nights, Rudy, Starship Troopers, Valkyrie, V for Vendetta, The Silence of the Lambs, The Wizard of Oz, Pacific Rim, all three of the Insidious films, Kick-Ass, BlacKkKlansman and more.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Utopia (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon couldn’t have known what the world had in store when they greenlit Utopia, an eight-part miniseries created by Gillian Flynn (who adapts a 2013 British series of the same name) that revolves around teens who become obsessed with the manuscript for a graphic novel while… a pandemic brews in the outside world. A great cast (Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, John Cusack) gives the show some oomph but early reviews suggest that the timing is, at the very least, extremely unfortunate. Also premiering today is Fernando, a documentary series about F1 driver Fernando Alonso. A little later this week you can indulge in morbid curiosity and watch Force of Nature, a VOD thriller starring Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth. Finally, on Oct. 1, you can stream the entirety of Mad Men.

New on Crave

The Comey Rule (new on Crave)

Crave has a rather extensive and disparate selection of new shows I’ve never heard of, including a prank show with the cast of Jersey Shore and something called The Challenge, which is in its 34th season. Seasons 1 to 3 of Catfish have also dropped on the service alongside a smattering of movies that include Robert the Bruce (with Angus Macfayden, reprising his role from Braveheart) and Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man. Brendan Gleeson plays Donald Trump in Billy Ray’s The Comey Rule, which adapts James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty. Jeff Daniels plays Comey in the two-part miniseries, which drops on Sept. 27.

New on Criterion Channel

The Loveless (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion has a massive new screening series titled By the Book, gathering literary adaptations. Granted, many of them are already available on the service and simply grouped into this screening series, but it’s an extensive collection nevertheless. On Wednesday you can stream Kathryn Bigelow’s debut feature The Loveless, a biker film starring Willem Dafoe. ■

