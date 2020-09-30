Mayor Valérie Plante Montreal United Nations Biodiversity Summit
WATCH: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante speaks at the United Nations today

by CultMTL

Representing Montreal on the global stage.

Mayor Valérie Plante will be representing Montreal this afternoon at the United Nations Biodiversity Summit. Check out the live stream here.

“The UN Summit on Biodiversity aims to provide political direction and momentum for the development of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework. The event will also demonstrate ambition and commitment to accelerate action on biodiversity for sustainable development, highlight the connections between biodiversity, societies and economies, and showcase biodiversity’s multiple and essential contributions to sustainable development.”

