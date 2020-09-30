WATCH: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante speaks at the United Nations today

Mayor Valérie Plante will be representing Montreal this afternoon at the United Nations Biodiversity Summit. Check out the live stream here.

“The UN Summit on Biodiversity aims to provide political direction and momentum for the development of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework. The event will also demonstrate ambition and commitment to accelerate action on biodiversity for sustainable development, highlight the connections between biodiversity, societies and economies, and showcase biodiversity’s multiple and essential contributions to sustainable development.”

Je suis de retour (virtuellement) devant les Nations Unies! Suivez-moi dès 16h15 aujourd'hui alors que je prendrai la parole au nom des villes du monde dans le cadre du Sommet sur la biodiversité de l'@ONU_fr! 🌎🌳🐾 https://t.co/wIelIJHt90 #ForNature #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 30, 2020 WATCH: Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante speaks at the United Nations Biodiversity Summit

