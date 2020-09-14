Imposs Sonication
Watch a live set by Montreal hip hop artist Imposs this week

by CultMTL

PHI Centre filmed the show on their rooftop as part of the Sonication series.

Considered one of the founding father of rap Keb, Haitian Canadian artist Stanley Rimsky Salgado, aka Imposs, is beloved as a member of Muzion and for a fruitful solo career. This week PHI Centre will be making his July 2020 live set — performed and filmed on their rooftop — available for streaming for 48 hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Access to the stream costs $13.16.

Vendredi dernier, le toit du Centre s’est transformé pour devenir le foyer d’une énergie nouvelle, avec un ensemble de concerts festifs d’artistes locaux. Pour la ​troisième édition​ de Sonication, PHI a décidé de laisser le micro à des artistes dont les tournées ont été bouleversées par la pandémie. Nous avons eu le plaisir de faire la fête avec @jessemaccormack, @impossnation et deux jeunes artistes mis en avant par le collectif No Bad Sound ( @nbs.studio ) @officialkamino et @xlowwx. Chaque série de l’odyssée est un chapitre surréaliste et multicolore, un moment de reconnexion grandiose entre les artistes et le public. Tout au long de l’été, célébrons ensemble l’humain et son envie de communion par la musique. ​Ne manquez pas les prochaines journées de tournage qui auront lieu le ​22 août, le 2 et le 19 septembre prochain. ___ Last Friday, the roof of the Centre was once again transformed to become the site of an entirely new energy, with a festive concert series featuring local artists. For the third edition of Sonication, PHI decided to pass the microphone to artists whose tours have been disrupted by the pandemic. We had the pleasure of partying with @jessemaccormack, @impossnation and two young artists put forward by the No Bad Sound collective ( @nbs.studio ): @officialkamino and @xlowwx. Each part of the saga is a surreal and multicoloured chapter, a moment of grandiose reconnection between the artists and the public. This summer, let's celebrate our shared humanity and our passion for communion through music. ​Don’t miss the next filming. The next performances will take place on A​ugust 22th​, ​September 2nd and 19th. 📸 Charlotte Guirestante Ghomeshi ( @charliieeg ) #DestinationPHI

PHI Centre presents Imposs as part of Sonication

