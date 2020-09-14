Watch a live set by Montreal hip hop artist Imposs this week

PHI Centre filmed the show on their rooftop as part of the Sonication series.

Considered one of the founding father of rap Keb, Haitian Canadian artist Stanley Rimsky Salgado, aka Imposs, is beloved as a member of Muzion and for a fruitful solo career. This week PHI Centre will be making his July 2020 live set — performed and filmed on their rooftop — available for streaming for 48 hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Access to the stream costs $13.16.

