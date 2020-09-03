Mayor Valérie Plante BIXI inaugurates first electric blue bike bicycle charging station Montreal partnership Hilo Hydro Québec

Valérie Plante | Twitter

News

BIXI inaugurates its first electric bike charging station in Montreal

by CultMTL

The largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that BIXI Montréal has expanded into electric bikes, inaugurating its first electric charging station at Cégep Marie-Victorin. In a partnership with Hilo, a smart energy subsidiary of Hydro Québec, the city currently has 1,000 blue electric BIXI bikes.

“BIXI Montréal continues its momentum with its first electric station inaugurated in Cégep Marie-Victorin and which will supply the most vast fleet of electric bikes in the country, for the benefit of the mobility of Montrealers.”

–Valérie Plante
BIXI has inaugurated its first electric blue bike charging station in Montreal, in partnership with Hilo by Hydro Québec

For the complete statement by BIXI Montréal, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.