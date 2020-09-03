BIXI inaugurates its first electric bike charging station in Montreal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that BIXI Montréal has expanded into electric bikes, inaugurating its first electric charging station at Cégep Marie-Victorin. In a partnership with Hilo, a smart energy subsidiary of Hydro Québec, the city currently has 1,000 blue electric BIXI bikes.

“BIXI Montréal continues its momentum with its first electric station inaugurated in Cégep Marie-Victorin and which will supply the most vast fleet of electric bikes in the country, for the benefit of the mobility of Montrealers.” –Valérie Plante

.@BIXImontreal poursuit son élan avec une 1re station électrique inaugurée au @cegepmarievic et qui alimentera la + vaste flotte de vélos électriques au pays, au profit de la mobilité des Montréalais•es ⚡️ https://t.co/DtqD62L1E1 @hydroquebec @ataillefer #polmtl pic.twitter.com/6Yjesy4Jld — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 2, 2020 BIXI has inaugurated its first electric blue bike charging station in Montreal, in partnership with Hilo by Hydro Québec

For the complete statement by BIXI Montréal, please click here.

