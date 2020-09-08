Artch outdoor gallery showcases 19 Montreal artists

From Sept. 9 to 13, the work of 19 emerging Montreal artists will be on display at Dorchester Square (Peel & René-Levesque) as part of the third annual contemporary art event Artch.

The first day of the exhibition, Wednesday, Sept. 9, will be devoted to a virtual vernissage broadcast on Instagram and Facebook at 5:30 p.m., allowing viewers to meet the artists. The public is invited to browse the collection in person from Sept. 10 to 13. See information about the circuit here:

For more about Artch, please visit their website.

