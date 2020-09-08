Artch
Artch outdoor gallery showcases 19 Montreal artists

by CultMTL

Emerging artists showcased with a pandemic-friendly set-up.

From Sept. 9 to 13, the work of 19 emerging Montreal artists will be on display at Dorchester Square (Peel & René-Levesque) as part of the third annual contemporary art event Artch.

The first day of the exhibition, Wednesday, Sept. 9, will be devoted to a virtual vernissage broadcast on Instagram and Facebook at 5:30 p.m., allowing viewers to meet the artists. The public is invited to browse the collection in person from Sept. 10 to 13. See information about the circuit here:

Voici le parcours à suivre durant l'exposition, du 9 au 13 septembre! ⚠️ Pour votre santé et celle des artistes, s'il-vous-plaît respecter les consignes suivantes: 1. Merci de ne pas visiter l'exposition si vous avez des symptômes de la covid-19 (toux sèche, fièvre, difficulté respiratoire, etc.); 2. Portez un masque dans les modules d'exposition; 3. Gardez 2 mètres de distance; 4. Avant et après votre visite, lavez-vous les mains aux distributrices de gel hydroalcoolique; 5. Toussez ou éternuez dans un mouchoir ou le plis de votre coude; 6. Veuillez respecter le sens de circulation. Merci. Les artistes et toute l'équipe de ARTCH ont hâte de vous accueillir ! 🤗 . . . Here is the circuit for the exhibition from September 9th to 13th ! ⚠️ For your health as well as that of the artists, please respect the following instructions: 1. Please do not visit the exhibition if you have symptoms of covid-19 (dry cough, fever, difficulty breathing, etc.); 2. Wear a mask in the exhibition modules; 3. Keep a distance of 2 meters; 4. Before and after your visit wash your hands at the hydroalcoholic gel dispensers; 5. Cough or sneeze in a tissue or the crease of your elbow; 6. Please respect the direction of the circuits. Thank you. The artists and the whole ARTCH team is looking forward to welcoming you ! 🤗

For more about Artch, please visit their website.

