50% of Canadians oppose removing statues & monuments of racist politicians

Seems we like our old statues even more than Americans do.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, September 9, 50 per cent of Canadians oppose removing statues and monuments from public spaces of politicians who have demonstrably harboured racist views or implemented racist policies. Meanwhile, 31 per cent supported the removal of these statues while 19 per cent didn’t know or preferred not to answer. Conversely, a lower proportion of Americans oppose the removal of such statues, at 44 per cent.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from September 4 to 6, 2020, with 1,529 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

