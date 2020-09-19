427 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec; 272 new recoveries

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 5 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total to 5,792. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 427 to 67,080. Santé Québec also confirmed that 58,490 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 2,793 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec, including 131 hospitalizations and 31 people in intensive care. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

