What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Crave & Criterion Channel this week

Classics including the Godfather films and American Psycho, plus the pilot of a new sci-fi series directed by Ridley Scott.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

All Together Now, a film based on a book by Matthew Quick (The Silver Linings Playbook), has had quite a storied production history. It was originally meant to be directed by Miguel Arteta, then by Bryce Dallas Howard before finally coming into existence in its present form: as a Netflix production directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud, All the Bright Places). Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) stars as Amber, a teen with a difficult home life who must balance the realities of life with her ambitions to become a musician. It drops today alongside seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid meta-sequel which first ran on YouTube Red a few years ago. Netflix has acquired the rights to the series and has announced that season 3 will premiere on the service at some time in the future. On September 3rd you can catch what is assuredly one of the weirder above-the-line Netflix rom-coms of recent years: Love, Guaranteed is directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Daredevil, Ghost Rider) and stars Heather Graham, Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans, Jr.

All Together Now (new on Netflix)

A new month means a huge smorgasbord dump of licensed titles as it does every other month. Highlights this month include American Psycho, Blade Runner, the first two Godfather films, Saturday Night Fever, Saving Private Ryan, School of Rock and Selma, all dropping on Sept. 1. The next day, another wave arrives, including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the Bourne series, the first three Jaws movies and… uh… Venom. New comedy specials from Felipe Esparza (Sept. 1) and Afonso Padilha (Sept. 3) also hit the service this week.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The Grudge (new on Amazon Prime Video)

On Aug. 31, you can stream the 2020 version of The Grudge, which was first billed as a reboot of a remake (!) but has since been upgraded to the status of “sidequel,” happening simultaneously to the events of the 2004 film. Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin and John Cho star.

New on Crave

Raised by Wolves (new on Crave)

Crave has Clint Eastwood’s latest, the well-reviewed but generally underseen Richard Jewell, starring Paul Walter Hauser and Kathy Bates as well as Ordinary Love, a romantic drama starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville, streaming as of Aug. 31. Also available on the service is a JFL special from Michael Che. A little later this week, you can catch up with season 9 of The Big Bang Theory and catch the first episode of Raised by Wolves, a new sci-fi show from writer Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners, Papillon) whose pilot is directed by Ridley Scott.

New on Criterion Channel

Hair High by Bill Plymton (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion Channel offers an extensive retrospective of the work of animator Bill Plympton, from his groundbreaking late ’80s shorts to many of his underseen features like Hair High and I Married A Strange Person! On Aug. 31, you can stream Exporting Raymond, a documentary following Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he sells the concept to a Russian production company and goes about adapting his concept for a Russian audience. ■

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

For what’s new on Crave, click here.

Find out what’s new on Amazon Prime Video here.

See what’s new on Criterion Channel here.

For more coverage of new movies and TV series, visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video and Criterion Channel