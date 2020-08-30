VIDEO: Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Montreal toppled

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Place du Canada in Montreal was pulled down today during an otherwise peaceful protest calling to defund the police.

The John A. MacDonald statue has spray-painted and chipped in recent months due to the first prime minister’s role in introducing the Indian act and the residential school system for Indigenous youth, and his well-documented discrimination against Black people, which led to additional systemic racism in Canada. In June, thousands of Montrealers signed a petition to have the statue removed.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.