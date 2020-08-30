sir john a macdonald prime minister place du canada montreal defund the police
News

VIDEO: Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Montreal toppled

by CultMTL

Canada’s first prime minister was a well-documented racist.

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Place du Canada in Montreal was pulled down today during an otherwise peaceful protest calling to defund the police.

VIDEO: Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Montreal toppled

The John A. MacDonald statue has spray-painted and chipped in recent months due to the first prime minister’s role in introducing the Indian act and the residential school system for Indigenous youth, and his well-documented discrimination against Black people, which led to additional systemic racism in Canada. In June, thousands of Montrealers signed a petition to have the statue removed.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.