Trevor Noah and The Daily Show bought full page ads to troll Trump in today’s NYT, WaPo & more

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show bought full page ads to troll President Donald Trump in today’s New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times. The ad features the cast of The Daily Show as members of law firm Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons and is aimed directly at Trump, and reads, “Are you a soon-to-be ex-president? About to lose legal immunity? Has your lawyer gone to jail?”

The phone number in the ad actually works, and features a message from Trevor Noah himself advising that he can arrange transport for Donald Trump to Uganda, where he can’t be extradited back to the United States. The full message is below.

“Hello Mr. President. I’m Trevor Noah, managing partner of Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons. Have you ever been to Uganda, Sir? It’s a beautiful country with a strong goat-based economy. And most important, it does not extradite to the United States. At any time on or before January 20, 2021, I can transport you and any members of your family you actually like to Uganda. I can provide this service for, I don’t know, $10-million. Let me know. Oh, and if you made a mistake and you’re not actually the President, press or say “2” now. Otherwise, goodbye Mr. President.”

