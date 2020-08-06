Survey finds anonymous sexual misconduct allegations on social media half as credible

Conversely, over a third of Canadians believe that the work of accused artists and entertainers should be banned.

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released August 5, Canadians find accusations of sexual misconduct made on social media almost twice as credible (60%) if the victim’s identity is shared, versus if they remain anonymous (32%). The survey also concluded that 37% of Canadians agree that if a public figure in entertainment, the arts, etc. is publicly accused of sexual misconduct, then their work should be banned (from the airwaves, television networks, museums, theatres, etc.), while 48% disagree. Canadians are divided on whether it is justifiable to accuse people of sexual misconduct on social media.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from July 31 to August 2, 2020 among a randomly recruited sample of 1,531 Canadians and 1,001, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

Discover the results of our latest weekly survey. This week's topics include:



– The WE Charity scandal

– Sexual misconduct accusations on social media

– The return of professional sports

