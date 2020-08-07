REVIEW: Lil Boat 3 by Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty, Lil Boat 3 (Quality Control/Motown)

Lil Yachty swept the rap scene by storm in 2016 with the release of his breakout mixtape Lil Boat. Since then, his projects have felt inconsistent or forgettable. That was until the release of Lil Boat 3, which completes a trilogy. Reports that the rapper had rerecorded the album three times seem plausible, with far more effort seemingly put into his craft this time around. Yachty hones in on his illuminated energy, offering a light listen for these incredibly heavy times. 7/10 Trial Track: “T.D.” (feat. A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator & Tierra Whack)

“T.D.” from Lil Boat 3 by Lil Yachty

For more about Lil Yachty, see his website.

