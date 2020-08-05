PM of Canada Justin Trudeau responds to explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

“We’re keeping you in our thoughts and we stand ready to assist in any way we can.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has released a statement on the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon yesterday, which has killed at least 70 people and injured more than 4000. According to BBC, the blast was said to have been caused by “highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse.”

“Absolutely tragic news coming out of Beirut. Canadians are thinking of everyone who has been injured and all those who are trying to locate a friend or family member or have lost a loved one. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and we stand ready to assist in any way we can.” –Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, has informed any Canadians in Beirut who are in need of emergency consular assistance to contact +1 613 996 8885 or sos@international.qc.ca. For more details, please click here.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau responds to the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon

