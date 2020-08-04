PHOTOS: Sweet new Montreal picnic spot in Chinatown, Terrasse Shā Tān

A great new place to hang out in Montreal.

Montreal is home to yet another new terrasse, this one in Chinatown on the corner of René-Lévesque and St-Laurent. Terrasse Shā Tān, created by La Pépinière | Espaces Collectifs, features eye-catching red lanterns strung over picnic tables — a bright space for Montrealers and visitors to enjoy their take-out meals. This is another beautiful addition to the Quartier des Spectacles / downtown, at a time when some restaurants are only open for takeout and not allowing dining in. Check out the beautiful photos shot by Eva Blue below.

Have you seen the new Terrasse Shā Tān in Chinatown? 🎐

Sooo pretty! ❤

🔨🎨 La Pépinière I Espaces Collectifs

📷 @evablue #MTLmoments #publicspace #MTL pic.twitter.com/628bg4aQ4n — Tourisme Montréal (@Montreal) August 4, 2020 Sweet new Montreal picnic spot in Chinatown, Terrasse Shā Tān, created by La Pépinière | Espaces Collectifs. @Montreal | Twitter (Photos by Eva Blue)

Below you can also see another photo and video of the beautiful new Chinatown terrasse, shot by deedeedabee.

