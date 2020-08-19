Only 51% of Americans think Kamala Harris is a good choice of running mate

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released on August 18, only 51 per cent of Americans think that California Senator (and onetime Montrealer) Kamala Harris was a good choice to be the Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential pick and the running mate for Joe Biden. The survey simply asked whether Harris was a good or bad choice — 28 per cent of respondents think she’s a bad choice, while 21 per cent said they “don’t know.”

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from Aug. 14 to 16, 2020, with 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

