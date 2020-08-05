“These agreements will secure access to vaccine candidates now so that Canadians are at the front of the line when a vaccine becomes available.”

In a press conference this morning, federal Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Ananda announced that the government of Canada has secured agreements with Pfizer & Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

“I am pleased to announce that the government of Canada has entered into agreements with Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses of vaccine candidates,” Anand said. “We are extremely pleased to be among the first countries to establish these agreements. Pfizer is evaluating at lease four experimental vaccine candidates and is currently undergoing clinical trials. These trials are occurring in various countries including Germany and the United States, and are already exhibiting promising results. The New England Journal of Medicine also recently published encouraging data from Moderna’s trials relating to its vaccine candidate.The findings support further development of the Moderna vaccine.

“These agreements with Moderna and Pfizer are indicative of our aggressive approach to secure access to vaccine candidates now so that Canadians are at the front of the line when a vaccine becomes available. These vaccine candidates are very promising and we all look forward to the day when restrictions can be lifted entirely. However there is more work to do. Any potential vaccine candidate will take time to develop, properly test, mass manufacturer and distribute, and all potential vaccines will require Health Canada regulatory approval prior to being used to safely vaccinate Canadians.”

