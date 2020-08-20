BREAKING: Steve Bannon has been arrested for fraud

Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist for U.S. President Donald Trump, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of people in the “Build a Wall” scheme. BBC is reporting that the fundraising campaign raised $25-million for Trump’s would-be wall on the U.S./Mexico border, of which $1-million went to Bannon, funds that were used in part to cover personal expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Steve Bannon is expected to appear in court in New York City this afternoon.

