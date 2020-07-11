What’s new on Netflix, Crave, Prime, Apple TV+ & Criterion this week

A weekly roundup of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, DisneyPlus and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Old Guard (new on Netflix)

There’s plenty to complain about in the way Netflix and other streaming services are reshaping the market and using stats to determine what kinds of movies are getting made, but one thing is sure: I don’t think Gina Prince-Bythwood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights) would have been given the budget for a comic-book adaptation starring Charlize Theron under the studio system. Superhero action movie The Old Guard also stars Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor and is generally being well-received by critics, who praise its sophistication and action scenes. Also dropping today is Down to Earth With Zac Efron, which seems to be a travel show where Zac Efron sits around shirtless and plays the didgeridoo or something, and The Twelve, a Dutch legal drama.

Later this week you can count on a few horror catalogue titles (including Paranormal Activities 2 through 4) as well as a new special from comedian Urzila Carson, the thriller Fatal Affair starring Nia Long and Omar Epps, and MILF, a French sex comedy starring Marie-Josée Croze.

New on Crave

Harriet (new on Crave)

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet, which drops on Crave today alongside the animated reboot of The Addams Family and Vivarium, a thriller starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg. Awkwafina’s series Nora From Queens also drops on the service today. On July 14, catch the documentary Showbiz Kids from director Alex Winter (yes, that Alex Winter) which looks at the price of fame when it comes to child actors.

New on Apple TV+

Tom Hanks in Greyhound (new on Apple TV+)

Greyhound, the WWII movie starring and written by Tom Hanks, was another casualty of the pandemic. Originally slated for a theatrical release, it was instead sold to Apple by Sony. It’s available as of Friday, July 10.

New on Criterion Channel

Me and You and Everyone We Know (new on Criterion Channel)

Fresh on the heels of an announcement that Bergman’s Scenes from a Marriage will be remade as a series starring Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams, Criterion presents the Marriage Stories series, an 18-film retrospective of titles like Faces, Juliet of the Spirits, Kramer Vs. Kramer and 45 Years.

On July 15, the channel presents a complete retrospective of the works of Miranda July, including many rare shorts. On July 16, Jane Fonda is profiled in the Three Starring Jane Fonda series, which showcases Barbarella, Fun With Dick and Jane and California Suite. ■

