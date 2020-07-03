What’s new on Netflix, Crave, Prime, DisneyPlus & Criterion Channel

A reboot of a popular preteen series, The X-Files, a Big Lebowski spin-off, the Broadway sensation of the last decade & more.

New on Netflix

For people of a certain specific age group, the idea of a reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club either conjures they’re-ruining-my-childhood horror or an insurmountable giddiness. Created by Rachel Shukert (GLOW), the reboot of the 1990s show (itself an adaptation of a popular YA series) stars a cast of mostly unknown actresses, with Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein as the token adults. Desperados, directed by Funny or Die alum LP, seems like a bit of a riff on the premise of Road Trip, in which a character played by Nasim Pedrad has to travel to Mexico in order to intercept a love letter she regrets sending. Also dropping on July 3 is Ju-On: Origins, a series adaptation of the long-running Japanese horror series. A bit later on in the month, you can also stream the Australian drama series Stateless (July 8) and the Korean romcom Was It Love (July 9).

Desperados (new on Netflix)

A few catalogue titles are also hitting the streaming giant this week: highlights include The Girl on the Train, The Nun, Crazy Rich Asians and the basketball documentary A Kid From Coney Island. Nostalgics, children and nostalgics with children may also be interested to hear that season one of Yu-Gi-Oh will also stream as of July 8.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The X-Files (new on Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a very slow week over at Amazon — although it must be said that Amazon usually has heavy catalogue rotation at the beginning of the month, and the breadth of its additions is rarely publicized by the service. In any case, now’s your chance to binge the entirety of The X-Files, which hit the service on July 7. On July 9, catch Queen & Slim as well as season 2 of the Indian crime series Breathe.

New on Crave

The Jesus Rolls (new on Crave)

For some godforsaken reason, John Turturro has decided to remake Bertrand Blier’s Les valseuses (aka Going Places) with Jesus Rolls, a sort of unofficial sequel to The Big Lebowski. He reprises the role of Jesus alongside Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou. The film came and went without much stir at the beginning of the pandemic, though now that it hits Crave we have almost no excuse not to see for ourselves how off-the-wall the thing might be. It hits the service today alongside a misbegotten recent sequel to Dragonheart, Dragonheart: Vengeance, in which Helena Bonham Carter voices the titular dragon and soon-to-be dad classic Ford V Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. On July 9, catch Expecting Amy, a new documentary featuring Amy Schumer as she plans for her next special while pregnant.

New on DisneyPlus

Hamilton (new on DisneyPlus)

New releases of any interest to adults are few and far between on DisneyPlus, but this week promises a doozy: the filmed version of Hamilton, the acclaimed stage show that mixes American history and hip hop and paved the way for the suspicious positivism of Lin-Manuel Miranda in our lives. The version hitting DisneyPlus is a film of the stage show as it was performed rather than a straight-up film adaptation, but it’s considerably cheaper than a couple of Broadway tickets. It’s available to stream as of today, July 3.

New on Criterion Channel

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (new on Criterion Channel)

After knocking it out of the park with an extensive collection of noirs from the vaults of Columbia, Criterion now offers Western Noir (July 7), a 12-film series of post-WWII Westerns with noir sensibilities like Samuel Fuller’s I Shot Jesse James and several of Anthony Mann’s most acclaimed Westerns. Though the Safdie brothers are now practically household names (at least in this household), their 2013 basketball documentary Lenny Cooke has always been difficult to find; it streams as of July 8. On the same day you can catch the hard-to-see films of Sara Driver, a NYC downtown scene filmmaker and frequent collaborator of Jim Jarmusch (who is, incidentally, her life partner).

One of the Channel’s most interesting recurring type of retrospective is the score-based one, in which a collection of films scored by the same musician is curated. This month it’s Japanese synthpop and electronic maverick Ryuichi Sakamoto who is being celebrated, with films such as Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence (in which he also appears alongside David Bowie and Takeshi Kitano), The Sheltering Sky and Gohatto streaming. ■

