WATCH: Incredible footage of social distancing during the Hajj in Mecca

Yesterday, July 28, marked the beginning of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage made by Muslims to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Mecca is considered to be the holiest city for people of Muslim faith, and the Hajj, which will continue for six days until Aug. 2, is known to attract millions of visitors each year.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Saudi Arabia announced that they would be reducing the amount of visitors, in addition to limiting the Hajj to residents of Saudi Arabia. Below, you can see a photo from a very packed Grand Mosque of Mecca during the Hajj in 2010.

Pilgrims at the Great Mosque of Mecca during the Hajj in 2010. Photo by Fadi El Binni of Al Jazeera English / CC BY-SA

Now compare that to the video and photos from the posts below. The footage is breathtaking, and you can see the pilgrims walking in socially distanced circles in the Grand Mosque of Mecca, wearing masks in compliance with new health and safety measures. An incredible sight to behold during these trying times. ■

The #Hajj pilgrims have begun performing 'Ṭawaf al-Qudum' (arrival #ṭawaf), under strict health precautionary measures. #Hajj2020 #InPeaceAndSecurity pic.twitter.com/aIJHIymrtm — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) July 29, 2020 A video showing social distancing at the Grand Mosque of Mecca, at the Hajj, during the COVID-19 pandemic

This sight is just so so beautiful. The fact that Hajj is taking place even in the worst of world crisis just proves yet again that Indeed in remembrance of Allah, there is comfort. Indeed, He is the best of providers. LabiakAllah humma Labaik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UElDPOf93n — sheesh ✨ (@ithesheeshkebab) July 29, 2020 Social distancing at the Grand Mosque of Mecca, at the Hajj, during the COVID-19 pandemic

Historic scenes in Makkah as the Hujjaj perform the Tawaf with social distancing. Ya Allah, allow us and our loved ❤️ ones to perform the Hajj next year in a state of wellbeing and ease.❤️#Hajj2020 pic.twitter.com/SHSJeUr9Pq — Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian1) July 29, 2020 Social distancing at the Grand Mosque of Mecca, at the Hajj, during the COVID-19 pandemic

For more on the Hajj, please visit the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah website.

For more in Montreal city, please visit the City section.