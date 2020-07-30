WATCH: Incredible footage of social distancing during the Hajj in Mecca

Yesterday, July 28, marked the beginning of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage made by Muslims to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Mecca is considered to be the holiest city for people of Muslim faith, and the Hajj, which will continue for six days until Aug. 2, is known to attract millions of visitors each year.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Saudi Arabia announced that they would be reducing the amount of visitors, in addition to limiting the Hajj to residents of Saudi Arabia. Below, you can see a photo from a very packed Grand Mosque of Mecca during the Hajj in 2010.
Now compare that to the video and photos from the posts below. The footage is breathtaking, and you can see the pilgrims walking in socially distanced circles in the Grand Mosque of Mecca, wearing masks in compliance with new health and safety measures. An incredible sight to behold during these trying times. ■
For more on the Hajj, please visit the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah website.
