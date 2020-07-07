Uber will now deliver your groceries in Montreal and Toronto

Uber has announced that it is starting up grocery delivery in Montreal and Toronto, according to a Canadian Press report. Users will be able to order groceries through Uber and Uber Eats apps, and receive their deliveries in as little as two hours. Some retailers involved in the service include Walmart, Metro and Costco. Uber grocery delivery is a collaboration with Chilean startup Cornershop, which Uber is in the midst of acquiring.

Check the Uber Eats app for more on the grocery delivery partnership with Cornershop.

For more news updates, please visit our News section.