The Quebec Government will stop advertising on Facebook for 30 days

Premier François Legault has just released a statement announcing that the government of Quebec will stop advertising on Facebook for 30 days. This comes in response to the social network’s irresponsible inclusion of racist and xenophobic ads, groups and pages.

“The Government of Quebec today suspended all advertising on Facebook for 30 days. We therefore join the movement in asking the social network to better frame the hateful, racist and discriminatory messages that circulate on its platform.”

Le @GouvQc a suspendu aujourd'hui tous ses placements publicitaires sur @Facebook pour 30 jours. Nous nous joignons ainsi au mouvement pour demander au réseau social de mieux encadrer les messages haineux, racistes et discriminatoires qui circulent sur sa plateforme.

