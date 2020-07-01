justin trudeau canada day lego kids
Justin Trudeau made a Canada Day video in LEGO stop-motion for kids

by CultMTL

The video starts outside of the Prime Minister’s house.

Justin Trudeau just shared an additional Canada Day video of him speaking, this time, entirely in LEGO stop-motion. The super cute video, which was produced by Noah Jack and Tyler Walsh, starts outside of Trudeau’s LEGO house, since the exterior of Rideau Cottage is such a familiar scene for Canadians due to his daily updates. The video ends with him and other Canadians standing in front of a big Canadian flag.

Read part of the statement here, and see the full video below.

“To all you kids out there, Happy Canada Day. Be proud to call yourself a Canadian, and wave the maple leaf with pride.”

