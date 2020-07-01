Justin Trudeau made a Canada Day video in LEGO stop-motion for kids

Justin Trudeau just shared an additional Canada Day video of him speaking, this time, entirely in LEGO stop-motion. The super cute video, which was produced by Noah Jack and Tyler Walsh, starts outside of Trudeau’s LEGO house, since the exterior of Rideau Cottage is such a familiar scene for Canadians due to his daily updates. The video ends with him and other Canadians standing in front of a big Canadian flag.

Read part of the statement here, and see the full video below.

“To all you kids out there, Happy Canada Day. Be proud to call yourself a Canadian, and wave the maple leaf with pride.”

Hey parents, check out the video below from @WalshT and share with your kids. They’ve done a great job helping us so far, and today’s a day for them – and for all of us – to celebrate. Happy Canada Day! https://t.co/SloiUDWFWA — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 1, 2020 Justin Trudeau shared a Canada Day video in LEGO stop-motion for kids, which was produced by Noah Jack and Tyler Walsh

