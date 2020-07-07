TOHU Saint-Michel

Help TOHU reach their fundraising goal for the youth of Saint-Michel

by CultMTL

An awesome initiative from the circus arts centre.

Last month, Montreal circus arts centre TOHU launched a fundraising campaign to support kids in the Saint-Michel district they’re located in, and now they’re in the home stretch — they need an additional $3,000 to reach their goal of $20,000 by July 20. The funds will be used for an educational and interactive program to be rolled out in January in up to five primary and secondary schools in Saint-Michel. As TOHU explains, “each $50 donation collected will allow us to reach one more child,” and “each $4,000 in donations collected will allow us to reach one more school.”

More details about the program:

“TOHU will develop mobile animations, specially designed to introduce children to the circus arts, in the school environment, while respecting health measures. Cultural mediation is part of TOHU’s DNA since its creation, thanks to the support of many partners. But given the (COVID-19) crisis we are currently experiencing now, we want to enhance our offer to reach even more children, and it is your generosity that will allow us to succeed.”

View this post on Instagram

| COLLECTE DE DONS – le Filet de la TOHU 💝 | La TOHU a besoin de vous pour rebondir… vers son plus jeune public! Nous lançons aujourd'hui le Filet de la TOHU : une communauté des donateurs qui se mobilise pour soutenir notre mission sociale et faire face à l’imprévisible, avec résilience et souplesse. Un filet de solidarités entrelacées qui se déploie, un don à la fois, pour répondre aux nouveaux besoins. Il faut se rendre à l’évidence. Dans le contexte de la COVID-19, les jeunes du quartier Saint-Michel qui avaient l’habitude de venir nous rencontrer à la TOHU pour s’initier aux arts du cirque avec leur école ne pourront plus le faire jusqu’à nouvel ordre :( Mais pas question pour autant de rester les bras croisés! Ensemble pour les jeunes de Saint-Michel ! 💝 Le lien pour faire un don est dans la bio 😊 . . . #campagnededons #filettohu #missionsociale #obnl #faireundon #donpoursaintmichel #quartierstmichel #mtldon #needyoursupport #donationcampaign .

A post shared by La TOHU (@la_tohu) on

See more details and donate to the TOHU fundraising initiative for and the youth of Saint-Michel here.

