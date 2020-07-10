Henri Brasserie Française montreal restaurant terrasse

Restaurant Henri | Instagram

Food & Drink

Another beautiful Montreal terrasse care of Henri Brasserie Française

by CultMTL

This one screams Paris.

While Restaurant Henri Brasserie Française at the Hotel Birks in Montreal reopened on June 22, their brand new beautiful terrasse is only a few days old. Check out the photos and video in the post below. With the café-style round tables, crisp white tablecloths and elegant accent flowers, it screams Paris. (The restaurant is also home to one of our favourite burgers in Montreal, the Henri Burger — you can also check it out below.) Enjoy!

The terrasse at Restaurant Henri Brasserie Française at Hotel Birks, Montreal
Henri Burger at Restaurant Henri Brasserie Française at Hotel Birks in Montreal

For more on Henri Brasserie Française, please visit the website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.