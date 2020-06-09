These 6 Natural Oils Can Help Improve Your Skincare Routine

Cracked lips, dry skin, flakiness, and unwanted oil—these skin issues can not only hamper your self-image about your complexion, but they are also common signs of malnourished or dehydrated skin. And with the hot months quickly approaching, it’s essential to pay extra attention to your skin and give it the TLC it needs. Finding the right products and natural skincare ingredients will help you maintain a healthy complexion throughout the year.

Figuring out your skincare routine is very similar to constructing your ideal diet. When choosing your meals at the grocery store, you have to balance healthy options with those that are natural, appetizing to you, and easy for you to cook. Your skincare routine should be the same: easy to follow, yet still provides your skin with the cleansing and moisturizing effects it needs to look and feel healthy.

Incorporating natural products into your skincare routine will keep your skin feel soft and smooth, without introducing harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients that cause problems later down the line. Look for these five ingredients in your skincare products, or simply use them on their own for healthy, glowing skin year-round.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has become very popular in cosmetics in recent years. This wonder oil is used in cooking, hair care, and skincare for its nutrient density and cleansing properties. Coconut oil also has a sweet aroma, making a more pleasant standalone skincare ingredient to cocoa or shea butter. Look for coconut oil in your skin cleansers and moisturizers at the store. If you want to try a DIY coconut oil mask, beware of its potential drying effects and mix with a more nourishing and moisturizing oil.

Hemp Oil

Hemp is one of the most commercially diverse plants grown in the United States. It is used for clothing and textiles, food products, supplements, and even plastics. And, hemp seed oil is a powerful skincare ingredient that provides you with vitamins and proteins needed for a healthy complexion. Hemp oil is found in a variety of serums and handmade soaps for its naturally nourishing and moisturizing properties. Look for this ingredient in nightly serums and see the difference in a matter of weeks.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba, also known as wild hazel, coffeeberry, and gray box bush, is a flowering bush native to the southwest region of North America. Its seeds are harvested and used to produce jojoba oil, a rich oil found in many moisturizing cosmetic products. Jojoba oil can also be bought on its own and used in your daily skincare routine. The oil promotes softness of the skin by helping to retain moisture. For an all-natural moisturizer, combine equal parts jojoba and aloe vera and apply a thin layer to the skin. This will leave an oily residue at first, but it will be absorbed into the skin and make it feel incredibly soft.

Lavender and Tea Tree Essential Oils

Essential oils can be used in skincare for a variety of purposes. Tea tree oil is one of the most common, because it can fight flakiness and acne due to its antibacterial properties. Lavender is also a popular choice for skincare because of its antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Combined together, they create a lovely aromatic oil that will solve skin irritations fast. Use sparingly, for excess tea tree oil can cause burning sensations and dryness.

Rosehip Oil

Rosehip oil is an often overlooked but has powerful effects in skincare routines. It provides antioxidants, antibacterial properties, and can reduce redness when used regularly. Rosehip is also rich in vitamins A, C, E, and b-complex. It can be bought by itself in spray bottles for weekly treatments after exfoliation, or can be found in a variety of high-quality cosmetic products.

CBD Oil

Also hailing from the versatile hemp plant, CBD topical treatments have become very popular in the cannabis market. While CBD oil’s primary use is for its mentally calming and pain-relieving properties, anecdotal evidence suggests it may help promote a healthy complexion, or reduce symptoms of acne with its anti-inflammatory effects.

Like many aspects of health, a natural approach to skincare will pay off in the short- and long-term. By nourishing your skin with natural ingredients, you give it what it needs to look and feel healthy every single day.