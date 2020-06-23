The Montreal Opera postpones 2020 productions, offers 2021-22 discounts

“It would be impossible for us to comply with the public health regulations.”

The Montreal Opera general director Patrick Corrigan has announced the postponement of 2020 productions of La Traviata and Jenůfa, which were due to be presented in the fall, until the 2021-22 season.

From the press release:

“Following the release of CNESST guidelines for health standards in the performing arts, we are compelled to consider productions of large-scale operatic works such as La Traviata and Jenůfa, each involving over 200 artists and other professionals, as causing insurmountable health risks for the performers, technicians and staff involved. Given the scale of these productions, it would be impossible for us to comply with the public health regulations now in force on stage, in the orchestra pit, and behind the scenes,” stated Patrick Corrigan. “These large-scale productions require several months of work before the actual performances and it is imperative that we make a decision now rather than later as it would be impossible to respect all the deadlines related to such artistic projects,” he concluded.

The other four productions planned for the spring of 2021 will go ahead as planned. Subscribing to attend three or more Montreal Opera productions reduces ticket prices by 20 to 50 per cent — see the details here.

For more information about the postponement and further opera discount offers (two shows for $48), click here.

