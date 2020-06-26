Quebec to start sharing daily COVID-19 statistics again on Monday

After much criticism, the Quebec government has reversed its decision to stop sharing daily COVID-19 statistics, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé. Numbers of new COVID-19 cases, death and recoveries will once again be shared daily beginning on Monday, June 29. Earlier this week, Quebec public health announced that the updates would only be shared weekly beginning on July 2.

Nous sommes à l'écoute : dès lundi, la publication des bilans quotidiens quant à l'évolution de la #COVID19 reprendra. Depuis le début de la pandémie, notre gouvernement a toujours été transparent. Nous allons continuer de l'être. — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) June 26, 2020

