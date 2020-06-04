Outdoor soccer, baseball, private pools and yoga can resume June 8 in Quebec

Quebec Deputy Education Minister Isabelle Charest, who is also a three-time Olympic gold medal winner (for short-track speed skating) joined Premier François Legault to announce that outdoor sports like soccer, baseball and hockey will be able to resume on June 8. Outdoor private pools open to the public and outdoor activities in groups, like yoga, can resume on the same date.

“A few weeks ago we announced the first phase of the deconfinement of sports activities like golf and tennis, and that made a lot of people happy,” Charest said, “but we know very well that many are still waiting to be able to practise their own favourite sport, especially young people.

“The situation right now is very encouraging: we have gotten the greenlight from public health to go to the next stage of deconfinement: the return of collective outdoor sports as of June 8. Sports like soccer and baseball will be able to resume gradually as of that date as long as they respect physical distancing guidelines, and as long as the activities take place outside. First the permitted activities will be supervised training sessions or competitions, which will allow young Quebecers to progressively go back to their favourite sports.



“About 30 different sports federations have been preparing resumption protocols to provide guidelines, which will then have to be approved by public health. We have to be conscious that sports will not be played the same way this summer. There will be a lot of adaptation to do but I still trust the people will have fun with it.”

