Following a no-distancing tennis tour, Novak Djokovic caught COVID-19

It’s now unclear whether the Djoker will participate in the U.S. Open.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who’s currently ranked #1 in the world in men’s singles tennis, announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a CBC report, the 33-year-old player was recently criticized for organizing the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkans after three other players also tested positive for the virus. The matches in Croatia and Serbia, which aimed to raise funds for players in need, featured packed stands and interaction between players, and were followed by afterparies that Djokovic organized. Photos of Djokovic and other players partying in Belgrade were posted on social media. The entire Balkan region has recently eased physical distancing restrictions.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,” said Novak Djokovic in a statement. “I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine. I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days.”

It’s unclear whether Djokovic will be able to participate in the U.S. Open, which will be happening from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14.

Djokovic noted that he is currently asymptomatic. His wife Jelena also contracted COVID-19, but their kids tested negative.

