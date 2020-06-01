“I can only denounce the actions of the looters.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante responds to last night’s looting and vandalism

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just released a statement via Twitter about the protest that occurred yesterday, which devolved into vandalism and looting. The protest against police brutality began peacefully at 5 p.m. outside police headquarters on St-Urbain. It was organized in reaction to the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police last Monday. Six days of protests have ensured across the U.S. and around the world.

“Demonstrating to denounce racism and demanding that things change is noble and necessary. I can only denounce the actions of the looters who ransacked the shops and have nothing to do with this peaceful demonstration. #polmtl”

Manifester pour dénoncer le racisme et exiger que les choses changent est noble et nécessaire. Je ne peux que dénoncer les agissement des pilleurs qui ont saccagé les commerces et qui n’ont rien à voir avec cette manifestation pacifique. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 1, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante responds to last night’s looting and vandalism

Watch a video of the looting and vandalism at Steve’s Music Store in Montreal here:

Some protesters in Montreal, Canada have now begun looting pic.twitter.com/aSChoWRWtO — Siddak Ahuja (@SiddakAhuja) June 1, 2020 (Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante responds to last night’s looting and vandalism)

See Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s reaction to the events in Minneapolis here.

See Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reaction to the events in Minneapolis here.

