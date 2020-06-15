Trudeau to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)

“We will continue to be there for you and your family.”

In this morning’s press briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he’s working to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

“If you’re having trouble finding a job, you shouldn’t have to worry about running out of benefits,” Justin Trudeau said. “Right now, we’re working on a solution to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) benefit for people who can’t return to work yet. We’ll have more details later this week, but for today I want you to know that we will continue to be there for you and your family.”

