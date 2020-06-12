Iconic Montreal cartoonist Serge Chapleau celebrated at McCord Museum

CHAPLEAU, Profession: Cartoonist will include Serge Chapleau’s cartoons of Justin Trudeau, Céline Dion, Valérie Plante, Donald Trump and more

The McCord Museum will be reopening June 23 with a new exhibition honouring the work of Montreal cartoonist Serge Chapleau. The exhibition, CHAPLEAU, Profession: Cartoonist, will cover the past 50 years of cartoons done by Chapleau, and will include over 150 original illustrations.

S. Chapleau, Justin Trudeau, 2007. Gift of Serge Chapleau, M2009.52.423.1 © McCord Museum

Chapleau has been the cartoonist at La Presse since 1996, and his satire illustrations include popular figures like Céline Dion, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump. The artist is also known for his popular character Gérard D. Laflaque, which had its own TV show on Radio-Canada from 2004 to 2019.

CHAPLEAU, Profession: Cartoonist opens at the McCord Museum from June 23 to March 7, 2021.

