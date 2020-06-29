816 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 72 new cases

37 new deaths have been reported since last Thursday.

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 37 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 5,485. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 72 to 55,390. Santé Québec also confirmed that 24,602 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 25,303 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

