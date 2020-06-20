229 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 124 new cases

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 33 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 5,408. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 124 to 54,674. Santé Québec also confirmed that 23,201 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 26,065 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. For a list of active a cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by province and territory across Canada, please click here.

Of the 557,481 total tests done in Quebec, 54,674 have tested positive for COVID-19, at a rate of 9.81%. The latest daily testing statistics released by Santé Québec confirm that on June 18, 9,870 tests were analyzed; of these, 120 tested positive, at a rate of 1.22%.

