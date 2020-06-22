184 new recoveries from COVID-19 in Quebec; 69 new cases

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 0 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 5,417. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 69 to 54,835. Santé Québec also confirmed that 23,506 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 25,912 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

The latest daily testing statistics released by Santé Québec confirm that on June 20, 7,980 tests were analyzed; of these, 124 tested positive, at a rate of 1.55%. For yesterday’s statistics, please click here.

