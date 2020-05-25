Malls in Quebec to open June 1 as province hits 47,987 COVID-19 cases

Over 14,600 have recovered from COVID-19 across the province.

Premier Francois Legault announced that shopping malls outside of Montreal will open in Quebec on June 1. He also just announced that there have been 85 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, bringing the total up to 4,069. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 573 to 47,987. Premier Francois Legault also confirmed that more than 14,600 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province, please click here. ■

