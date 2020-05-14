Reopening planned for national parks and historical sites in Canada

“Getting fresh air is important but we all have to be responsible about it.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a gradual reopening plan for national parks and historical sites across Canada. These sites have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in mid-March.

“I want to end today by recognizing that the May long weekend is coming up,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “It will be different than normal because lots of places, including our national parks, are still closed. But this is not forever. Canadians have been doing the right things these these past many weeks and that is why we can announce today some good news for the weeks ahead.

“As of the beginning of June, some national parks will be partially re-open so that people in the area can use trails and green spaces where physical distancing is possible. Getting fresh air is important, but we all have to be responsible about it. We have to be prepared to make adjustments as needed. That is why, with the weather getting better, we are bringing in new regulations on boating. As of June 1, to protect vulnerable communities in the North, no pleasure craft will be permitted to operate in Canada’s Arctic coastal waters or in the coastal areas of northern Quebec and Labrador. Of course this does not include both used for essential fishing, hunting or for local community use.”

